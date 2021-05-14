Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
Friday May 14, 2021

BTS’s Jin spills the beans on upcoming military enlistment: 'I will work as hard as I can'

BTS’s Jin recently sat down for a chat and shed light on their future military enlistment plans.

The singer got candid during his interview with Rolling Stone and was quoted saying, "I think the country sort of told me, 'You're doing this well, and we will give you a little bit more time’.”

He even dubbed military service as “an important duty for our country. So I feel that I will try to work as hard as I can and do the most I can until I am called.”

For the time being the group will go on to work without him and while “I'll be sad, [and] I'll be watching them on the internet and cheering them on.”

For those unversed with South Korean law, it is mandatory for all males to serve in the military for a total of 21 months before their 28th birthday however, country assets like BTS have been granted an extension by the government and will be allowed to wait until their 30th birthday. 

