entertainment
Saturday May 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's on-screen wife Zoey Deutch reveals a secret

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 15, 2021

American actress Zoey Deutch said she is a great fan of the pop singer Justin Bieber and wanted to marry him while she still a pre-teen.

The 26-year-old actress played Justin Bieber's wife in his "Anyone" music video. The Anyone track was released as a single by Def Jam Recordings on January 1, 2021. It is the third single off of his sixth studio album, Justice. Justin wrote the lyrics along with Michael Pollack, Raul Cubina, and producers Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion and The Monsters & Strangerz.

The song transports its viewers backwards to a 1950s boxing love story.

Zoey Deutch went into her childhood days when Jimmy Fallon asked her a question about her role as Justin Bieber's wife in an exclusive virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I have no idea how I was asked to be in Bieber's video," the actress said.

"Like, I got an email on a Thursday, and then I said yeah, and then we were filming it that weekend. You know, when I was 11, I promised my family I'd marry Justin Bieber, so when I was asked if I wanted to play his wife in a video, I couldn't say no."

Zoey Deutch has multiple worthwhile roles to her credit including in Disney's The Suite Life on Deck a decade ago. She also performed excellently in Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up (2018) as well as the Netflix series The Politician (2019-20). 


