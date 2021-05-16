Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William receive suggestions on next YouTube video

Sunday May 16, 2021

Royal fans are speculating about the topic of Kate Middleton and Prince William's next video on YouTube where the royal couple has amassed  half a million followers within a weak.

The Duke and Duchess have been praised for keeping like and comments switched on. 

Their first video has earned more than 3 million views on YouTube, with hundreds of people expressing their views in the comments.

"Next video “Reacting to the OPRAH interview,” commented a fan."Next video “Prince Harry Diss Track ft. KSI,” suggested another.

A royal fan said that "a day in the life of The Duke and The Duchess of Cambridge" would be a hit.



