Bella Hadid takes to New York’s streets to demand freedom for Palestine

Supermodel Bella Hadid who has been consistently using her colossal platform to highlight the plight of Palestinians suffering at the hands of Israel, took part in a protest on Saturday.

The fashion icon, 24, joined a crowd of demonstrators to march the streets of Bay Ridge in New York while wearing a traditional dress, a Keffiyeh and a face mask.

She also carried a large Palestinian flag to show her support to the innocent lives lost in her country of origin as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza.

Hadid and her sister Gigi have been actively using their social media channels to show support for Palestine and urging others to help while criticizing the US government for extending military aid to Israel which is being used to kill innocent civilians.

