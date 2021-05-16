Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Bella Hadid turned to her social media and posted a tearful video about the bombs dropping on Gaza

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been actively using her platform to raise her voice against the violent attacks on Palestine by Israel.

The 24-year-old fashion icon—whose father Mohamed Hadid was a Palestinian refugee who later moved to America—turned to her social media and posted a tearful video about the bombs dropping on Gaza.

In the now-deleted video, Hadid said while losing control of her emotions: “I feel a deep sense of pain for Palestine and for my Palestinian brothers and sisters today and everyday. Watching these videos physically breaks my heart into 100 different pieces.”

“You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine,” she added.

