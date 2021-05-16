Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
John Lennon's sons share heartbreaking memories with the legend

Sunday May 16, 2021

Late British music legend John Lennon’s sons are getting candid about the final memories they shared with their father before he was killed.

Julian, whom the Beatles icon shared with his first wife Cynthia Lennon, had always been vocal about the neglect he was subjected to by his father until recently when he started focusing on the more positive aspects of their relationship during the singer’s final years.

Julian said, per Express: "Dad and I had been getting on and speaking a lot more on the phone, you know, when I was sort of 15, 16 and 17...”

"I just remember that as being the last kind of moments (I spent with him), listening to him being extremely happy in a happy place, and doing what he loved, and the music that he played me at that particular point, Starting Over, and some of the other album tracks,” he said.

"I was very happy for him and looking forward to seeing him again. Anyway, in another dimension,” he added.

"One of the things and that I'd learnt from his solo work was that directness, that rawness… I mean it was heart stopping stuff in many respects because it was so truthful...” he said.

"Those two songs, Mother and God, they really amaze me. He manages to kind of, encapsulate all of his feelings about philosophy and religion and life and The Beatles and he kind of like sums it all up in this way that I don't think any artist could do it… It's really an amazing tune,” shared Julian.

Sean, from Lennon’s second marriage with Yoko Ono, was only five when he lost his father. Speaking about how he struggles to listen to Lennon’s final work, he said: "I honestly do worry about crying because sometimes I think sometimes when I talk about certain songs that dad wrote, they're just so emotional.”

"They are hard for me to even think about, let alone listen to some of them, especially the later stuff just because I have so many memories of them making Double Fantasy and some of that stuff just breaks my heart because… it's like a time machine, it takes me right back to those moments before (John Lennon was killed), pretty tough,” he said.

