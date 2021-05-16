BTS RM sheds light on restrictive ideas on masculinity

BTS’s RM recently sat down for a chat and broke down every restrictive idea about masculinity society has been sold.

RM got candid during their interview with Rolling Stone and was quoted saying, “We are outliers and we came into the American music market and enjoyed this incredible success.”



But “Of course, there is no utopia. There’s a light side; there’s always going to be a dark side. The way we think is that everything that we do, and our existence itself, is contributing to the hope for leaving this xenophobia, these negative things, behind. It’s our hope, too, that people in the minority will draw some energy and strength from our existence.”

“Yes, there’s xenophobia, but there are also a lot of people who are very accepting. . . . The fact that we have faced success in the United States is very meaningful in and of itself.”