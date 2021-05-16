Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS RM sheds light on restrictive ideas on masculinity

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

BTS RM sheds light on restrictive ideas on masculinity

BTS’s RM recently sat down for a chat and broke down every restrictive idea about masculinity society has been sold.

RM got candid during their interview with Rolling Stone and was quoted saying, “We are outliers and we came into the American music market and enjoyed this incredible success.”

But “Of course, there is no utopia. There’s a light side; there’s always going to be a dark side. The way we think is that everything that we do, and our existence itself, is contributing to the hope for leaving this xenophobia, these negative things, behind. It’s our hope, too, that people in the minority will draw some energy and strength from our existence.”

“Yes, there’s xenophobia, but there are also a lot of people who are very accepting. . . . The fact that we have faced success in the United States is very meaningful in and of itself.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'becoming himself' since royal exit

Prince Harry 'becoming himself' since royal exit
Vanessa Bryant reminisces over Kobe in Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

Vanessa Bryant reminisces over Kobe in Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony
Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series

Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series
John Lennon’s sons share heartbreaking memories with the legend

John Lennon’s sons share heartbreaking memories with the legend
Kevin Guthrie jailed after being found guilty of sexual assault

Kevin Guthrie jailed after being found guilty of sexual assault
Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life

Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life
Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza

Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza
Royal family ‘baffled’ by Prince Harry’s attack on Charles: senior royal aides

Royal family ‘baffled’ by Prince Harry’s attack on Charles: senior royal aides
Robert De Niro gives health update after sustaining injury on set

Robert De Niro gives health update after sustaining injury on set
Bella Hadid takes to New York’s streets to demand freedom for Palestine

Bella Hadid takes to New York’s streets to demand freedom for Palestine

Khloe Kardashian wishes to have a second child via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian wishes to have a second child via surrogacy

Miley Cyrus announces concert under a deal with NBCUniversal

Miley Cyrus announces concert under a deal with NBCUniversal

Latest

view all