Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill calls out netizens ‘speculating’ on his relationship with Natalie Viscus

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Henry Cavill calls out netizens ‘speculating’ on his relationship with Natalie Viscus

Henry Cavill’s relationship with Natalie Viscus has become the topic of brazen conversation lately and the star refuses to have any part in it.

The star took to Instagram with his candid note and wrote, “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There have been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

He made it clear that “While I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others.”

He concluded by writing, “I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry bashed for putting Prince Charles on blast

Prince Harry bashed for putting Prince Charles on blast
Miranda Kerr addresses love for Katy Perry: ‘I’m happy Orlando found her’

Miranda Kerr addresses love for Katy Perry: ‘I’m happy Orlando found her’
Prince Harry 'knocked Prince Charles to the ground' in Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry 'knocked Prince Charles to the ground' in Oprah tell-all
Hilaria Baldwin sheds light on son's ‘scary’ allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin sheds light on son's ‘scary’ allergic reaction
Prince Harry 'becoming himself' since royal exit

Prince Harry 'becoming himself' since royal exit
BTS RM sheds light on restrictive ideas on masculinity

BTS RM sheds light on restrictive ideas on masculinity
Vanessa Bryant reminisces over Kobe in Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

Vanessa Bryant reminisces over Kobe in Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony
Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series

Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series
John Lennon’s sons share heartbreaking memories with the legend

John Lennon’s sons share heartbreaking memories with the legend
Kevin Guthrie jailed after being found guilty of sexual assault

Kevin Guthrie jailed after being found guilty of sexual assault
Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life

Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life
Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza

Bella Hadid weeps for Palestine as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza

Latest

view all