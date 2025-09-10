 
Geo News

Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland finally gets a say in 'Brand New Day'

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Tom Holland says hes finally part of the process in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Tom Holland says he's finally 'part of the process' in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland marked major first in his career.

The actor, currently filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has revealed that he finally has a say on set.

Speaking with Esquire, Holland admitted that this is his first Spider-Man project where he's involved in the creative process.

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Holland said.

Adding, "I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, ‘This is what I think we should be doing.’ And I think that's exactly what we are doing."

The actor noted, "So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience."

"But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold," Tom Holland added.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.

Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom
Bianca Censori 'resists' Kanye West's deep desire
Bianca Censori 'resists' Kanye West's deep desire
Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war
Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war
Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show
Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC video
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC
Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids
Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids