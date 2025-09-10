Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie

Tom Holland says he's finally 'part of the process' in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland marked major first in his career.

The actor, currently filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has revealed that he finally has a say on set.

Speaking with Esquire, Holland admitted that this is his first Spider-Man project where he's involved in the creative process.

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Holland said.

Adding, "I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, ‘This is what I think we should be doing.’ And I think that's exactly what we are doing."

The actor noted, "So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience."

"But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold," Tom Holland added.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.