Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report

Photo: Michelle Williams living stable life with husband Thomas Kail: Report

Michelle Williams has reportedly reached a significant life milestone.

As fans will be aware, the actress turns 45 on 9th September 2025, and an insider privy to RadarOnline.com shared that her birthday has been shaped by years of emotional ups and downs.

Williams former marriage with musician Phil Elverum ended in 2019.

However, the actress did not give up on love and wed the director Thomas Kail in 2020.

“She’s found the stability she needs,” an insider began.

The source also stated, “She feels safe with him. He’s her soulmate and confidant.”

In addition to this, the tipster mentioned that with Kail, 48, Williams has embraced the family life she longed for.

“She has the family she always wanted,” the insider shared.

“She loves being at home — cooking, playing games, taking walks around the neighborhood.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Williams and Kail, together, have welcomed three children.

Before conclusion, the spy confided that friends has confirmed that they have never seen Williams happier.

“She’s found the life she always dreamed of with Tom,” the insider concluded.