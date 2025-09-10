Bianca Censori 'resists' Kanye West's deep desire

Bianca Censori stands firm 'against Kanye West's pressure

It’s well-known that Kanye West has a desire to have a larger family. Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian, his ex-spouse, revealed the Chicago rap star was “harassing” her to have more children.



“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” the 44-year-old said at the time. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

Now, reports say he is doing the same with his wife, Bianca Censori. "Kanye believes the combination of his genes with Bianca's would make for perfect offspring to carry on his genius into the next generation,” an insider tells RadarOnline.

However, the Yeezy architect is pushing him back, sources say. "But Bianca has made it clear she won't be pressured into something she doesn't want to do.”

“Kanye can't get away with ordering her about because she's in a much stronger position. She's sticking up for herself more,” the tipster tattled.

Insiders reveal the reason Bianca is delaying having a baby is that "she's focusing on her career. She wants the timing to be right when they're more settled, but Kanye's pushing hard. He won't take no for an answer."

Meanwhile, Kanye shares four kids with Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.