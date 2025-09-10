 
Geo News

Bianca Censori 'resists' Kanye West's deep desire

A recent report shares that Bianca Censori is not letting Ye have what he wants

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Bianca Censori stands firm against Kanye Wests pressure
Bianca Censori stands firm 'against Kanye West's pressure

It’s well-known that Kanye West has a desire to have a larger family. Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian, his ex-spouse, revealed the Chicago rap star was “harassing” her to have more children.

“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” the 44-year-old said at the time. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

Now, reports say he is doing the same with his wife, Bianca Censori. "Kanye believes the combination of his genes with Bianca's would make for perfect offspring to carry on his genius into the next generation,” an insider tells RadarOnline.

However, the Yeezy architect is pushing him back, sources say. "But Bianca has made it clear she won't be pressured into something she doesn't want to do.”

“Kanye can't get away with ordering her about because she's in a much stronger position. She's sticking up for herself more,” the tipster tattled.

Insiders reveal the reason Bianca is delaying having a baby is that "she's focusing on her career. She wants the timing to be right when they're more settled, but Kanye's pushing hard. He won't take no for an answer."

Meanwhile, Kanye shares four kids with Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war
Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war
Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show
Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC video
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC
Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids
Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids
Anna Wintour on whether 'The Devil Wears Prada' portrayal was 'hurtful'
Anna Wintour on whether 'The Devil Wears Prada' portrayal was 'hurtful'
Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco
Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco
Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?
Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?
'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short
'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short