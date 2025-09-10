 
Geo News

Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom

Tom Cruise's advice, the actor says, was helpful in his issue

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Glen Powell gushes about Tom Cruises key advice
Glen Powell gushes about Tom Cruise's key advice 

Tom Cruise is arguably the most popular star in Hollywood, so he has what many other actors don’t have: tons of experience with fame.

Thus, the megastar's advice to his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell was helpful when the latter was going through the pitfalls of stardom.

Rumours of romance between him and his fellow actor, Sydney Sweeney, peaked in the lead-up to the release of their movie, Anyone But You.

During that period, he and his girlfriend Gigi Paris parted ways, which the latter addressed in June while appearing on the Too Much podcast, expressing that she “felt like I was fed to the dogs.”

Now, Glen has broken the silence on the matter, saying, “I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her.”

He continues, “Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”

“Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative," the star tells GQ.

Dealing with these rocky edges of stardom, Glen shares the advice Tom gave to him. “[Tom] basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down." 

He recalls, "Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’ And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me.”

It is relevant to mention that the rumours about Glen and Sydney's romance turned out to be a marketing tactic, which the stars later revealed.

Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war
Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war
Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show
Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC video
'Reacher' star reveals role he wants to play in DC
Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids
Katherine Schwarzenegger unveils her back-to-school struggle with four kids
Anna Wintour on whether 'The Devil Wears Prada' portrayal was 'hurtful'
Anna Wintour on whether 'The Devil Wears Prada' portrayal was 'hurtful'
Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco
Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco
Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?
Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?
'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short
'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short