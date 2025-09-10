Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom

Glen Powell gushes about Tom Cruise's key advice

Tom Cruise is arguably the most popular star in Hollywood, so he has what many other actors don’t have: tons of experience with fame.



Thus, the megastar's advice to his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell was helpful when the latter was going through the pitfalls of stardom.

Rumours of romance between him and his fellow actor, Sydney Sweeney, peaked in the lead-up to the release of their movie, Anyone But You.

During that period, he and his girlfriend Gigi Paris parted ways, which the latter addressed in June while appearing on the Too Much podcast, expressing that she “felt like I was fed to the dogs.”

Now, Glen has broken the silence on the matter, saying, “I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her.”

He continues, “Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”

“Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative," the star tells GQ.

Dealing with these rocky edges of stardom, Glen shares the advice Tom gave to him. “[Tom] basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down."

He recalls, "Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’ And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me.”

It is relevant to mention that the rumours about Glen and Sydney's romance turned out to be a marketing tactic, which the stars later revealed.