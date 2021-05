Justin Timberlake shares ‘coolest’ Disney World fun with son Silas

Singer songwriter Justin Timberlake recently took to social media and showed off his loving bond with son Silas with a peek into the ‘coolest’ father son Disney World fun days.

The singer posted the video to Instagram and captioned it to read, “I don’t know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip.”



Check it out below: