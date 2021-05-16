Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry under fire for ‘upstaging’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Sunday May 16, 2021

Royal experts and sources are reportedly fuming over Prince Harry’s newest interview with Dax Shepard.

Many have even come after the former royal for attempting to ‘usurp’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to the Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The claim was brought forward by a royal source during their interview with The Times.

There they were quoted saying, “It was such a lovely day for the Cambridges. It is a shame that it got usurped by what Harry had to say. Nobody is shocked any more. It is more: ‘Here we go again’.”

“But he should be told that these grievances should be aired in the privacy of your own home. Don’t do it publicly in a podcast. Get on with your life.”

