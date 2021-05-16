Can't connect right now! retry
Release date for Netflix series 'Sweet Tooth' announced

DC Comics on Sunday announced the release date of fantasy series "Sweet Tooth".

The  trailer for the Netflix series would arrive on Monday before all episodes are dropped on June 4, according to a tweet.

"Are you ready for @SweetTooth ? New trailer arrives tomorrow. All episodes drop June 4 on @netflix," DC Comics said.

Among executive producers of the series is Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

The fantasy series is about a boy who's half-human and half-deer. On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world,  the boy searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. 



