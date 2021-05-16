Seth Rogen hilariously recalls meeting Beyonce at Grammys

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen hilariously recalled how meeting Beyonce went wrong.

The 39-year-old shared on E! News’ Daily Pop how he felt “humiliated” during a failed encounter with the iconic singer at a Grammy Awards show.

"I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyoncé with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," he said.

"And I charged over. Instinct took over," he continued.

"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got ... I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."

He proceeded to share how he took to stage to present a Grammy and was left holding his arms in a “very weird position”