Monday May 17 2021
Prince Harry receives flak over his remarks about First Amendment

Monday May 17, 2021

Prince Harry drew criticism with his controversial remarks about the United States' First Amendment in a podcast interview, calling it 'bonkers'.

Harry made the comments on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast while discussing what he called the media "feeding frenzy" that arose from his stay at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, according to report.

The Duke of Sussex said: "I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers."

The Queen's grandson reportedly added: "I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said." 

Prince Harry’s controversial remarks drew sharp criticism on social media from both Americans and Brits as Brexit leader Nigel Farage opined: "For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond."

Another one slammed Harry's comments as saying: "Imagine being completely mystified by the idea that people have a right to speak their minds without fear of being arrested."

Prince Harry, who is enjoying life with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in US after stepping down as working member of royal family, made such remarks on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast while discussing what he called the media 'feeding frenzy'.

