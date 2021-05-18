Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video

Prince Harry has executive produced a new series 'The Me You Can't See' with Oprah Winfrey. Princess Diana's funeral footage appeared in the trailer of new mental health series.



In the first trailer, Harry, US TV host Oprah and other famous faces - including Glenn Close and Lady Gaga opened up about mental health.



Princess Diana's funeral footage also appeared in the trailer of new Apple TV+ series, suggesting as she was also the victim of stress.

The Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris in 1997, was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Prince Charles—the heir apparent to the British throne—and was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.



In he clip, Harry says: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."



Meghan Markle also made an appearance in the trailer, where she can be seen rocking a 'Raising the Future' t-shirt.

Oprah shares her words, adding: "All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, this is what happened to me,' is crucial."

Singing sensation Lady Gaga also appeared to discuss the importance of speaking out about mental health and helping others who might be going through similar things, saying: "I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help."

The new series comes months after Harry and Meghan's explosive chat with Oprah where they made serious allegations against the royal family about their son Archie's skin colour.



A trailer for the Duke of Sussex's series, The Me You Can't See, has been released ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21.