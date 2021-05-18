Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly tied the knot with her beau Dalton Gomez over the weekend in an intimate wedding at her Montecito home.



The 27-year-old singer's rep confirmed to a media outlet about their wedding, saying: "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier."

The both Grande and Gomez chose the historic house for their big event as the couple 'love' the celebrity-favored enclave of Montecito — where stars like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also reside.

The couple started dating in early 2020 and made their debut together just a few months later in her 'Stuck with U' music video.

This is Grande’s first marriage and second engagement, as she was previously set to walk down the aisle with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 before they broke things off.



Grande's hubby Gomez, who works on luxe real estate deals for a living, reportedly proposed to the singer in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring.