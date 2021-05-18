Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Ariana Grande reportedly tied the knot with her beau Dalton Gomez over the weekend in an intimate wedding at her Montecito home.

The 27-year-old singer's rep confirmed to a media outlet about their wedding, saying: "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier."

The both Grande and Gomez chose the historic house for their big event as the couple 'love' the celebrity-favored enclave of Montecito — where stars like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also reside.

The couple started dating in early 2020 and made their debut together just a few months later in her 'Stuck with U' music video.

This is Grande’s first marriage and second engagement, as she was previously set to walk down the aisle with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 before they broke things off.

Grande's hubby Gomez, who works on luxe real estate deals for a living, reportedly proposed to the singer in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video

Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports
Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid

Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for promoting skin whitening creams

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for promoting skin whitening creams
Katy Perry weighs in on her yearning for ‘real and true love’

Katy Perry weighs in on her yearning for ‘real and true love’
Prince Harry slammed for ‘getting into personal matters’ with podcast interview

Prince Harry slammed for ‘getting into personal matters’ with podcast interview
Experts reveal Kate Middleton’s horrendous ‘torture in ‘cliquey’ school

Experts reveal Kate Middleton’s horrendous ‘torture in ‘cliquey’ school
Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Dwayne Johnson admits training for Black Adam is 'very challenging'

Dwayne Johnson admits training for Black Adam is 'very challenging'
Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support

Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly end relationship

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly end relationship
Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set

Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set

Latest

view all