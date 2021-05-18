Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Famous English actress Emma Watson, who usually avoids social media interactions, broke her silence to address the rumours regarding her engagement.

Taking to microblogging website, the 32-year-old Harry Potter film series actress cleared the dust, promising her fans she would tell them if anything of the sort takes place.

"Dear Fans, rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she said in a number of tweets.

"If I have news—I promise I’ll share it with you. In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are—failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well," she said.

Emma Watson made a rare return to social media shortly after The Daily Mail published her photos along with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton and described him as her “rumored fiancé.”

The actress has avoided tweeting since August of 2020.



