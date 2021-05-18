Can't connect right now! retry
Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Scarlett Johansson was surprisingly 'slimed' by husband Colin Jost while accepting the MTV Generation Award on Sunday.

The Black Widow star thought she was at the Nickleodeon Awards where winners are famously covered in green slime after they pick up their awards.

The 36-year-old actress accepted the Generation Award honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, commemorating her almost three-decade-long career in the film industry. 

Midway through Johansson's acceptance speech, husband Jost, 38, interrupted by dumping green slime on her head — a prank that happened to be inspired by the wrong award show.

Scarlett Johansson thanked the MTV Awards for a gong to celebrate her career. Despite swearing in surprise, the movie star did seem to be in on it.

