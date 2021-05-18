Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande, beau Dalton Gomez were 'on same page' about sudden wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez last night in a super-intimate wedding ceremony

Ariana Grande and her now-husband Dalton Gomez shared the same thoughts prior to tying the knot. 

The singer and her real estate beau thought there is no point in waiting and delaying things when they both knew they wanted to walk down the aisle.

According to an E!News source, Ariana and Dalton were on the same page about their wedding. "Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever."

The source added that Ariana wanted an intimate summer wedding and that was something important to her. 

"They always wanted an intimate ceremony. They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting."

For the unversed, Ariana tied the knot with Dalton last night in a super-intimate wedding ceremony attended by around 20 people only.

 "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together," the insider added. 

More From Entertainment:

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family

Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on how Meghan Markle could have modernised royal family
Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards

Marvel superhero series ´WandaVision´ casts spell on MTV awards
Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead

Queen Elizabeth looses her all three closest confidants: They're dead
American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists

American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists
WarnerMedia tie-up with Discovery to target streaming big shots

WarnerMedia tie-up with Discovery to target streaming big shots
Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award

Scarlett Johansson slimed after winning MTV Generation Award
Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Emma Watson opens up on rumours of her engagement

Piers Morgan turns his guns on Prince Harry, brands him a 'whiny little brat'

Piers Morgan turns his guns on Prince Harry, brands him a 'whiny little brat'
Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez
Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video

Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports
Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid

Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid

Latest

view all