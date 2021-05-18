Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all

Tuesday May 18, 2021
Prince Harry has forever tainted his bond with Prince Charles after partaking in an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.
According to the father-son's former butler, Harry and Charles may never get to see their “loving, caring, fun relationship" again.
Grant Harrold, a former butler for Charles, Harry and William believes the damage done to the relationship is irreparable.
“The damage is done,” Harrold told a UK documentary titled Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided, according to the Sun.
“And that makes me sad because the relationship that I knew — which was a loving, caring, fun relationship — can never be like that again,” he said.
Royal author Tom Quinn also told the Channel 5 documentary that the rift between Harry and Charles has widened undoubtedly.
“I mean, I think if they are not careful it will be very difficult to bridge that divide in [the] future. I can’t see how they can do it,” he said.