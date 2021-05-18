Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all

Harry and Charles may never get to see their 'loving, caring, fun relationship' again

Prince Harry has forever tainted his bond with Prince Charles after partaking in an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.



According to the father-son's former butler, Harry and Charles may never get to see their “loving, caring, fun relationship" again.

Grant Harrold, a former butler for Charles, Harry and William believes the damage done to the relationship is irreparable.



“The damage is done,” Harrold told a UK documentary titled Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided, according to the Sun.

“And that makes me sad because the relationship that I knew — which was a loving, caring, fun relationship — can never be like that again,” he said.

Royal author Tom Quinn also told the Channel 5 documentary that the rift between Harry and Charles has widened undoubtedly.

“I mean, I think if they are not careful it will be very difficult to bridge that divide in [the] future. I can’t see how they can do it,” he said.