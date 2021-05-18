Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 18 2021
Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker divorce came after Kim Kardashian affair

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Shanna Moakler has made the shocking claim that she had ended her marriage to Travis Barker because he was cheating on her with Kim Kardashian.

A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Page Six that the claim was false.

“Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” the source said.

“They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

The rumour sparked when Shanna and Travis’ daughter Alabama took to her Instagram Story to blast her mother for “never completely” being in her life adding that she was not an “amazing mom”.

In the screenshot she shared Shanna’s lengthy response which included the part, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”.

Since the Blink 182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian began dating Shanna has been less than supportive of their relationship and even called their PDA weird.

Another insider slammed the former Playmate for “spreading lies”.

“It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on,” the other source said.

“It’s extremely hurtful to her kids how she is behaving. Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness.”

