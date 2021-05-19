Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
Ryan Eggold calls for aid for Palestine after Israeli attacks

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Ryan Eggold turned to his Instagram and urged his fans to donate to the Palestinian cause

American actor Ryan Eggold is voicing his support for Palestine in the midst of escalating violence in the region by Israel.

The New Amsterdam actor, 36, turned to his Instagram and urged his fans to donate to the Palestinian cause as the occupied region faces a violent crackdown and continuous airstrikes by Israel.

The actor shared a crowd-funding post by Medical Aid Pal calling for help in getting medical supplies for Gaza on an urgent basis as the death toll and number of injured people rises in Palestine.

Many A-listers have voiced their support for Palestine and called out Israel for attacking innocent children and civilians. Gigi and Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Mark Ruffalo, John Oliver, Idris Elba, Zayn Malik, The Weeknd, Viola Davis, Roger Waters and many others have expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people falling prey to Israeli oppression.

