Wednesday May 19 2021
Komal Aziz Khan lauds Faisal Edhi as he expresses his desire to help Palestinians

Wednesday May 19, 2021

TV actress Komal Aziz Khan on Tuesday said she is "so in awe of Edhi sahab and the legacy he leaves behind'.

She was commenting on a report which said late Abdul Sattar Edhi's son Faisal Edhi was willing to travel to Palestine to help those affected by the Israeli attacks.

According to the report, Faisal Edhi has applied for visa to help Palestinians.

Komal Aziz shared the news on her Instagram story which also accompanied a screenshot of a tweet which read, "Humanity cannot be selective. Mr.Faisal Edhi can teach this to the whole world single-handedly."


