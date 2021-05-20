Can't connect right now! retry
Salma Hayek opens up on narrow escape from Covid-19

American actress Salma Hayek revealed her almost lethal faceoff with the coronavirus.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," the 54-year-old star of the upcoming thriller House of Gucci told Variety in a Zoom interview on Wednesday, May 19. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

The trade outlet, Gucci, said Salma Hayek spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19, while she got herself quarantined for seven weeks in a room of her house. She was put on oxygen at one point.  

Without revealing she was a COVID positive, Salma Hayek shared a video montage on social media of herself getting tested for the coronavirus several times.

The actress is recovering from the COVID-19's side effects, said Variety. However, she has returned to the film set of House of Gucci, which is inspired by a true story. 

Salma Hayek plays Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant friend of Patrizia Reggiani played by Lady Gaga. The Black Widow served 18 years in an Italian prison for planning the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci played by Adam Driver.

Another movie by Salma Hayek The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set for June 16 release. Her fans can watch her on screen in Marvel's Eternals in November.


