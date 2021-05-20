A$AP Rocky confirms dating rumours with Rihanna: 'She's the one'

A$AP Rocky gushed over Rihanna saying 'she is the one'

A$AP Rocky confirmed being in a relationship with Rihanna, months after the couple was first reported to be dating.



In his new interview with GQ, Rocky gushed over the Barbados singer saying 'she is the one.'



Although not mentioning when exactly they started dating, Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

The rapper then proceeded to talk about their trip to Barbados where he spent Christmas with Rihanna's family.

“It was like a homecoming thing,” he said. “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”



Talking about whether he will think about being a dad now, Rocky added, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’m already a dad! All these [expletive] are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” He laughed. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”