Prince Harry bashes Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘barrage of nannies’

entertainment
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the hate Prince Harry has been getting for calling out Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to hire nannies for their kids.

The claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie and in his interview for the Channel 4 documentary A Very Royal Baby he claimed, “I remember speaking to a source close to Harry who said when they welcomed Archie into the world, they did not want a sort of Mary Poppins type of character around their child as he or she grew up. I would take that as a slight dig at the Norland nanny style.”

For those unversed, Norland College is a prestigious no-nonsense nanny training camp designed to train the ideal traditional caretaker. 

