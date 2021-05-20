Prince Harry on a ‘war path far from happiness’: report

Prince Harry is reportedly believed to be on a warpath, determined to nuke the royal family’s reputation with his explosive claims.

The claim has been brought forward by Duncan Larcombe, the royal author of Prince Harry : The Inside Story.

During his interview with The Mirror he was quoted saying. “I believe that, despite Harry’s insistence that he’s happy, he’s far from it. I don’t think he or Meghan are happy. Content people don’t create arguments and criticise people – content people want to make amends.”

He even added, “clearly in the very midst of his mental-health journey and causing pain to his own family.”

“The cause of all his anger and sadness was never the royals – it was the trauma from his mum dying when he was a child. That’s where the issue lies – I don’t think he’ll be truly happy until he works through that. He has now made the royals and the institution his enemies because of that – he’s on the warpath.”