Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise celebrates 25th anniversary of Mission: Impossible, recalls his Iconic vault scene

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has recalled his infamous vault scene, where he was suspended by wires in 1996's film Mission: Impossible, on its 25th anniversary.

It's been 25 years since Mission: Impossible debuted in cinemas, but the award-winning actor remembers it like it was yesterday.

Recalling the iconic scene, the 58-year-old actor revealed "I went down on the floor and I didn't touch [the floor], I remember [thinking], 'Oh my gosh, I didn't touch.' And I was holding it, holding it, holding it, and I'm sweating and [director Brian De Palma] just keeps rolling."

Cruise added: "I just realized Brian's doing it, he's working it. I'm like, I am not going to stop" filming.

The dashing actor continued: "I hear him off camera, I could just hear him start to howl. He goes, 'All right. Cut.'"

Mission: Impossible, which graced the cinemas  in 1996 was made on an $80 million budget and grossed $457 million worldwide. Due to its success, a franchise was launched with Cruise reprising his role as Hunt for six films, the latest of which was 2018's Mission: Impossible–Fallout.

