entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez seems to be serious about her future with Ben Affleck, flies back to LA

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez reportedly flown back to Los Angeles to enjoy the company of her on-again old flame Ben Affleck.

The ex-lovebirds seemed to give their romance another chance as they reportedly gathered in LA to spend more time to make things work.

Affleck and Lopez sparked romance rumours as they were spotted together for the first time in 17 years after their split, during a romantic getaway to Montana.

On Thursday, a media outlet claimed that 51-year-old singer/actress had returned to LA to spend more time with Ben again earlier this week.

The Hustlers star was in Los Angeles for a couple of days and spent time with Ben, 48. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip,' according to reports.

Ben and Jennifer– who were engaged in 2002 but postponed their 2003 wedding and officially split in 2004 – reunited with one another following JLo's split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly very happy and excited about her future with ex-beau Ben Affleck.

