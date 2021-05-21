Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source

An insider recently sat down for a chat and shed light on Naomi Campbell’s dreams about motherhood 10 years down the line.

The claim was brought forward during an insider’s interview with People magazine and they were even quoted saying, “She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years.”

The source also concluded by saying, “And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell. Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?”