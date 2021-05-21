Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 21 2021
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the inspiration behind ‘Sour’

Friday May 21, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on the inspiration behind ‘Sour’

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the inspiration behind her upcoming album Sour.

The singer got candid during her interview with Released on YouTube.

She began by saying, “I actually wrote this song and most of my songs with my producer Dan Nigro. He’s awesome. And we were actually in the car listening to a bunch of old 90’s songs and really liked that sort of energy and he came up with his awesome rift.”

“we definitely refined it a little more and kind of took out weird words that didn’t make sense but for the most part that song is on the record.”

Check it out below:


