Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Pink touches on motherhood struggles: ‘I never wanted to be a mom’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Pink touches on motherhood struggles: ‘I never wanted to be a mom’

Renowned singer and songwriter Pink recently got candid about the reality of motherhood and her thoughts on the entire process.

During her interview with Today, the singer started off by detailing her motherhood struggles and admitted that starting a family was never even on her radar.

"I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't want to be a mom. But it just wasn't on my list of to-do's” and it was only her first-born that changed it all.

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body.' It's truly how it feels.”

She went on to say, “Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while, there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms.”

She concluded by saying. “You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'”

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour
Ayeza Khan turns heads in latest snap

Ayeza Khan turns heads in latest snap
Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep
'Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had volatile, horrendous relationship'

'Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had volatile, horrendous relationship'
Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself

Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself
Prince Harry voices off against BBC for ‘exploiting’ Princess Diana

Prince Harry voices off against BBC for ‘exploiting’ Princess Diana
Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’
Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death
Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks

Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks
Prince Harry turned to drugs, alcohol to cope with Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry turned to drugs, alcohol to cope with Princess Diana's death

Latest

view all