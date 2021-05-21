Pink touches on motherhood struggles: ‘I never wanted to be a mom’

Renowned singer and songwriter Pink recently got candid about the reality of motherhood and her thoughts on the entire process.

During her interview with Today, the singer started off by detailing her motherhood struggles and admitted that starting a family was never even on her radar.

"I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't want to be a mom. But it just wasn't on my list of to-do's” and it was only her first-born that changed it all.

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body.' It's truly how it feels.”

She went on to say, “Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while, there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms.”

She concluded by saying. “You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?'”