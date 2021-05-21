Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry reveals what stopped Meghan Markle to act on suicidal thoughts

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Prince Harry got candid in his latest docu-series about why Meghan Markle did not act upon her suicidal feelings during her pregnancy.

In his appearance on the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex shared that his wife resisted her suicidal thought because she thought it would be “unfair” to him as he had lost his mother Princess Diana at a very young age.

"The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum," he said. 

"And to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her. Our baby.

"I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it."

Meghan had earlier revealed in an interview with Oprah that she was struggling with her mental health during her time as a royal due to the intense media scrutiny she faced to which she said she "didn't want to be alive anymore".

She told Oprah: "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.

"And I remember — I remember how he [Harry] just cradled me."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Prince William and Harry launch scathing attack

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Prince William and Harry launch scathing attack
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian feud over nanny

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian feud over nanny
Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom

Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom
Olivia Rodrigo unveils live performance version of ‘Enough For You’

Olivia Rodrigo unveils live performance version of ‘Enough For You’
Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘slip of tongue’ on theraphy claims

Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘slip of tongue’ on theraphy claims
Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source

Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source
Mia Khalifa sides with Bella Hadid after allegedly losing contract over pro-Palestine stance

Mia Khalifa sides with Bella Hadid after allegedly losing contract over pro-Palestine stance

Latest

view all