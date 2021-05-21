Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his struggles with excessive alcohol consumption and debilitating panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death.

The former royal got candid during his interview on the Apple TV+ show titled The Me You Can’t See.

There he was quoted saying, “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”

“But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

