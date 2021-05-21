Can't connect right now! retry
Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Amber Heard fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie after the actress shared "Gully" trailer on social media.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Amber wrote, "I am so excited to share the trailer for Gully with you. Released in select theaters June 4, on digital & On Demand June 8."

Directed by Nabil Elderkin, the film follows the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.

British singer Dua Lipa was also among the celebrities who shared the trailer on social media.


