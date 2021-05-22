Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pink says she was naïve to Britney Spears' struggles and regrets not helping

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

American singer Pink has expressed her regret for not having done enough for fellow pop star Britney Spears during her struggle with the press.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 41-year-old said that she was naïve while Spears experienced intense scrutiny at the hands of the press.

“I felt sad that back then I didn’t know — back in the day, in the early days — I didn’t know,” she said.

“I’m a strong person. I could’ve reached out more. I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she’s feels, and she could’ve used some support,” she continued.

“The media tore her apart and the paparazzi are scum, and I wish I could’ve reached out and gave her a hug,” she added.

“I love Britney,” said Pink, and added that no one was aware of the battles she was fighting with her conservatorship.

“We feel this fierce protectiveness over here for good reason. She’s a sweetheart. She’s incredibly sweet. All I know is that she’s incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy,” added the Perfect hit maker. 

