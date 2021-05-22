Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Keiko Agena has become ‘protective’ of her ‘Gilmore Girls’ character

American actor Keiko Agena has opened up about her Gilmore Girls character and how she become more ‘protective’ of her.

During ET’s recent panel discussion, A Conversation of Culture: AAPI, Agena said the character of Lane Kim on the family comedy drama was selfless to say the least.

"She did everything for everybody else. She was very subservient to her mom, and she became a wife and a mother very early, and she was the best friend. She was the selfless-- someone else's best friend. I don't know. That's how I feel about her now. It's not how I felt about her then,” she said.

"I'm much more protective of her now. At the time, I was just in survival mode. I wasn't thinking about anything, but now, when I think about her, I sort of wish something better for her,” she said. 

