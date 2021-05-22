Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Saturday May 22, 2021

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir recently took to social media and announced her breakup from fiancé Christian Betzman via a gut wrenching admission.

Pakistani star Zoya announced the news over on Instagram with a screenshot of her statement and it read, "It's with a heavy heart I'm announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision."

Zoya cited religious and tolerance issues as the reason behind her decision and went on to detail the importance of tolerance, "There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways."

Check it out below:



