Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Prince Diana is once again in the news after a BBC inquiry concluded that she was tricked into giving the infamous interview with the media organization.

Her brother Charles Spencer on Thursday shared a childhood picture with her, hours after the inquiry's findings surfaced .

Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture with a caption that read, "Some bonds go back a very long way".

Meanwhile, the British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William.

In a scathing statement, Diana's eldest son William, now 38, called the way the interview was secured "deceitful".

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

His younger brother Prince Harry said the interview was part of a series of unethical practices that ultimately cost his mother her life.

"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed," he said

More From Entertainment:

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note
Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community
BTS achieve major milestone with new ‘Butter’ music video

BTS achieve major milestone with new ‘Butter’ music video
Space Jam: A New Legacy releases the soundtrack for ‘We Win’

Space Jam: A New Legacy releases the soundtrack for ‘We Win’
Keiko Agena has become ‘protective’ of her ‘Gilmore Girls’ character

Keiko Agena has become ‘protective’ of her ‘Gilmore Girls’ character
Kevin Feige regrets whitewashing iconic ‘Doctor Strange’ role by casting Tilda Swinton

Kevin Feige regrets whitewashing iconic ‘Doctor Strange’ role by casting Tilda Swinton

Pink says she was naïve to Britney Spears’ struggles and regrets not helping

Pink says she was naïve to Britney Spears’ struggles and regrets not helping
Prince William catches flak for saying BBC split Charles and Diana up and not Camilla

Prince William catches flak for saying BBC split Charles and Diana up and not Camilla
Prince William inspects guard of honour as Lord High Commissioner to General Assembly of Church of Scotland

Prince William inspects guard of honour as Lord High Commissioner to General Assembly of Church of Scotland
Prince William unable to comprehend why Harry keeps dissing 'own flesh and blood'

Prince William unable to comprehend why Harry keeps dissing 'own flesh and blood'
Alex Rodriguez coming to terms with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

Alex Rodriguez coming to terms with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion
Oprah defends Harry, Meghan’s right to talk about suffering in royal family

Oprah defends Harry, Meghan’s right to talk about suffering in royal family

Latest

view all