Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Prince Diana is once again in the news after a BBC inquiry concluded that she was tricked into giving the infamous interview with the media organization.



Her brother Charles Spencer on Thursday shared a childhood picture with her, hours after the inquiry's findings surfaced .

Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture with a caption that read, "Some bonds go back a very long way".

Meanwhile, the British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William.

In a scathing statement, Diana's eldest son William, now 38, called the way the interview was secured "deceitful".

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

His younger brother Prince Harry said the interview was part of a series of unethical practices that ultimately cost his mother her life.

"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed," he said