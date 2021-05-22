Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor Sezgin Erdemir rose to international fame for his role as Sungurtekin Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



The actor is currently playing the role of Timur Melik in new historical TV series "Mendirman Jaloliddin”.

Sezgin on Saturday took to Instagram to share a picture of his character from the series which tells the story of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah.

He posted the picture with a Turkish language caption that read "And the first part".

The TV series is produced by Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman.

