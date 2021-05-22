Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Turkish actor Sezgin Erdemir rose to international fame for his role as Sungurtekin Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor is currently playing the role of  Timur Melik in new historical TV series "Mendirman Jaloliddin”.

Sezgin on Saturday took to Instagram to share a picture of his character from the series which tells the story of  Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah.

He posted the picture with a Turkish language caption that read "And the first part".

The TV series is produced by Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage
Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note
Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community
Kim Kardashian surprises Psalm with construction themed party

Kim Kardashian surprises Psalm with construction themed party
Prince Harry slams royal family for ‘smearing’ Meghan Markle’s name

Prince Harry slams royal family for ‘smearing’ Meghan Markle’s name

Latest

view all