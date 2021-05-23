Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

American singer Taylor Swift and beau Joe Alwyn are going stronger than ever all thanks to the quality time they spent together in quarantine.



A source has now dished the latest details about the pair in a chat with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the two most definitely have marriage on the cards.

“They grew closer than ever during the quarantine and she really trusts him,” said the source, adding that they are “so in love.”

“They’ve been continuing to be pretty low-key about their relationship to the outside world to continue to protect it. They’ve discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day,” added the insider.