Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

American singer Taylor Swift and beau Joe Alwyn are going stronger than ever all thanks to the quality time they spent together in quarantine.

A source has now dished the latest details about the pair in a chat with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the two most definitely have marriage on the cards.

“They grew closer than ever during the quarantine and she really trusts him,” said the source, adding that they are “so in love.”

“They’ve been continuing to be pretty low-key about their relationship to the outside world to continue to protect it. They’ve discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day,” added the insider. 

More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience
Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel
BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death

BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death
Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview
Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'

Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'
Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney
Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory

Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory
Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana

Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana
Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Latest

view all