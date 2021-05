BTS gears up for ‘The Late Show’ with live ‘Butter’ performance

BTS gearing up to host their first ever live performance version of the all-English track Butter and fans are over the moon.

The boys will be showing off their skills on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert slated to air this Tuesday on the 25th of May at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time.

Fans will be able to catch the show’s live stream on YouTube TV and other major streaming platforms.