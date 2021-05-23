Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
MHMohammad Hafeez

Gal Gadot calls for an end to anti-Semitism

By
MHMohammad Hafeez

Sunday May 23, 2021

Gal Gadot received backlash for defending Israel as the Jewish state killed innocent Palestinians in the month of Ramadan.

She was criticized for calling Palestinians "our neighbors" instead of accepting the existence of  Palestine.

The "Wonder Woman" actress became a hashtag trend in several countries as people expressed disappointment over her views.

The Jewish actress chose not to react to criticism online. Days after her first statement on the situation in the Middle East drew criticism, Gal Gadot on Saturday called for an end to anti-Semitism.

She said there should be no "hate against Asians, Muslims, Armenians, Blacks, LGBTQ, Christians and Jews."

Meanwhile, supermodel Bella Hadid continues to raise her voice against Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

She has urged her fans to continue their campaign against Israel despite the ceasefire between Hamas and the Jewish state.


