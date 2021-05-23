Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles to cut off Prince Harry if he personally attacks Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Prince Charles has may be cutting off his son Prince Harry if he continues to attack on the royal family publicly on television.

The Queen was reportedly left “deeply upset” following the Duke of Sussex’s “very personal” comments on his father’s parenting which suggested that “his father knows no better because of how he was raised".

A source spoke to the Daily Mail and said: "Prince Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.

"Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family.

"If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold.

"It has been a very upsetting time."

The Duke of Sussex had made the startling comments on his docu-series The Me You Can’t See.

He had said that his father had allowed him and his brother Prince William to “suffer” in their childhood.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, 'well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you',” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report

Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report
Shanna Moakler blames Kourtney Kardashian for 'breaking' her family

Shanna Moakler blames Kourtney Kardashian for 'breaking' her family
Prince Harry ‘deliberately harming Queen’s monarchy’: report

Prince Harry ‘deliberately harming Queen’s monarchy’: report
Candace Owens slams Meghan Markle for ‘grooming’ Prince Harry

Candace Owens slams Meghan Markle for ‘grooming’ Prince Harry
Elsa Pataky stuns on the cover of Elle Spain

Elsa Pataky stuns on the cover of Elle Spain
Natti Natasha welcomes baby girl with fiancé Raphy Pina

Natti Natasha welcomes baby girl with fiancé Raphy Pina
Gal Gadot calls for an end to anti-Semitism

Gal Gadot calls for an end to anti-Semitism

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown sings praises of Prince Harry's docu-series

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown sings praises of Prince Harry's docu-series
Big Hit announces new radio series on Melon

Big Hit announces new radio series on Melon
Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance

Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance
Kristin Cavallari touches on fears of getting remarried

Kristin Cavallari touches on fears of getting remarried
Miley Cyrus fawns over covid-19 jab: Its cool guys!’

Miley Cyrus fawns over covid-19 jab: Its cool guys!’

Latest

view all