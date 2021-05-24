Can't connect right now! retry
Ryan Reynolds recalls the time Salma Hayek slapped him: ‘I still feel the sharp sting’

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is looking back at his time spent with co-star Salma Hayek on the sets of The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The Deadpool star spoke about the slaps he received from the Eternals actor as well as Samuel L. Jackson during the filming of the 2017-released movie.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "In Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, I'm slapped in the face twice by Salma and once by Samuel L Jackson.”

"For the record, it was Salma who didn't pull the punches. Not even once. I can still feel the sharp sting of her tiny hand working its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones. May God have mercy on her soul,” added the Green Lantern actor.

"Salma is a writer. She comes to set with a writer's mind and outlook. She's constantly improving, rewriting and reminding us all what the scene is actually about. She comes to play and build,” added the actor.

