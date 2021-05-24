Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’

Princess Diana’s former butler recently spoke against the haters who have been calling the late royal an unstable “loose cannon.”

The former butler Paul Burrell had a heated conversation during his interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

There he spoke about the 1995 BBC interview and was quoted saying, “I can't watch it, I can't watch her pouring out her heart. This is a woman that is hurt, you can see that you can hear her words.”

“But don't discount her, don't say she was unstable like other people are saying. There are people out there saying that she was unstable, unreliable, insecure, that she was a loose cannon. She was not any of those things, she was informed.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer

Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer
Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation

Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation
Pink performs aerial duet with daughter Willow at the BBMA’s

Pink performs aerial duet with daughter Willow at the BBMA’s
Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview

Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview
Bon Jovi fawns over Pink at the 2021 BBMA: ‘I broke her heart’

Bon Jovi fawns over Pink at the 2021 BBMA: ‘I broke her heart’
Vin Diesel reaches 70 million followers on Instagram

Vin Diesel reaches 70 million followers on Instagram
Drake opens up about ‘self-conscious’ feelings in BBMA speech

Drake opens up about ‘self-conscious’ feelings in BBMA speech
'Prince Harry gave alarming insight over life as royal family in docu-series'

'Prince Harry gave alarming insight over life as royal family in docu-series'
Nick Jonas says hosting Billboard Music Awards 2021 was an ‘honor’ for him

Nick Jonas says hosting Billboard Music Awards 2021 was an ‘honor’ for him
Queen snubbed interview with Martin Bashir after Princess Diana's death

Queen snubbed interview with Martin Bashir after Princess Diana's death
Mindy Kaling gushes over Butterfly Pavilion retreat with kids

Mindy Kaling gushes over Butterfly Pavilion retreat with kids
Katy Perry debuts new look ahead of American Idol finale

Katy Perry debuts new look ahead of American Idol finale

Latest

view all