Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’

Princess Diana’s former butler recently spoke against the haters who have been calling the late royal an unstable “loose cannon.”

The former butler Paul Burrell had a heated conversation during his interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.



There he spoke about the 1995 BBC interview and was quoted saying, “I can't watch it, I can't watch her pouring out her heart. This is a woman that is hurt, you can see that you can hear her words.”

“But don't discount her, don't say she was unstable like other people are saying. There are people out there saying that she was unstable, unreliable, insecure, that she was a loose cannon. She was not any of those things, she was informed.”