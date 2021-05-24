Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

Martin Bashir recently sat down for a chat and issued his official statement regarding the allegation he was ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana in the Panorama interview.

The TV host became honest during his interview with the Sunday Times and was quoted saying, “I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did.”

“Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents … My family and I loved her.”

He also concluded by saying, “Even in the early 1990s, there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I wasn’t the source of any of that.”