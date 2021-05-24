Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

Martin Bashir recently sat down for a chat and issued his official statement regarding the allegation he was ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana in the Panorama interview.

The TV host became honest during his interview with the Sunday Times and was quoted saying, “I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did.”

“Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents … My family and I loved her.”

He also concluded by saying, “Even in the early 1990s, there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I wasn’t the source of any of that.”

More From Entertainment:

BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco

BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco
Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs

Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs
Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana

Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana
Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer

Kim Kardashian will make an unbelievable attorney, says lawyer
Prince Harry bashed for ‘invading his own privacy’ with new ventures

Prince Harry bashed for ‘invading his own privacy’ with new ventures
Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation

Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very, very angry' after his cerebral palsy revelation
Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’

Princess Diana’s former butler lashes out at netizens: ‘She was not unstable’
Pink performs aerial duet with daughter Willow at the BBMA’s

Pink performs aerial duet with daughter Willow at the BBMA’s
Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview

Princess Diana did not lose security over BBC interview
Bon Jovi fawns over Pink at the 2021 BBMA: ‘I broke her heart’

Bon Jovi fawns over Pink at the 2021 BBMA: ‘I broke her heart’
Vin Diesel reaches 70 million followers on Instagram

Vin Diesel reaches 70 million followers on Instagram
Drake opens up about ‘self-conscious’ feelings in BBMA speech

Drake opens up about ‘self-conscious’ feelings in BBMA speech

Latest

view all